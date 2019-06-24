Popular Nigerian Writer Celebrates Being 40 And Unmarried

Popular Nigerian write and media guru, Subomi Plumptre, has come out to celebrate her self despite being 40 and unmarried.

According to the writer who took to her Twitter handle to celebrate herself, she said she is proud of being one of those strong independent women who are unmarried at 40.

What she wrote:

I am officially a “statistic” – one of those strong independent women who are unmarried at 40. I am a statistic and I didn’t die. What glorious unexpected joy.

See her tweet:

I am officially a "statistic" – one of those strong independent women who is unmarried at 40. I am a statistic and I didn't die. What glorious unexpected joy. pic.twitter.com/hDFOVtnVSq — Subomi (@subomiplumptre) June 23, 2019