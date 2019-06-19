Popular Video Vixen, Joy Ezenobie Passes Away

by Amaka

Popular video vixen and actress, Joy Ezenobie has passed away.

According to reports, the actress died on the 14th of June 2019 after an unsuccessful fibroid operation.

ALSO READ: Nollywood Actor, Charles Awurum Cautions Regina Daniels Not To Cheat On Her Husband

She came into the limelight after she featured in Davido’s hit track, Dodo. Before her demise, the video vixen had also made appearances in many soap operas and other music videos.

The actress had a sonorous voice as she had occasionally shared videos of her singing on her Instagram page. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Here is a video of her singing below:
Tags from the story
Davido's video vixen, Joy Ezenobie, Joy Ezenobie Passes Away

You may also like

Photos: The 10 Richest Teen Celebrities

Adamawa State Governor pardons 37 prisoners

Nollywood Actors Not Good Enough To Feature In “Black Panther”- Bisi Alimi Says Genevieve Nnaji Can’t Act

New Evidence Shows SGF’s Company Received N272m To Clear Grass

Malawian Fan Attacks Davido On Twitter For Charging $80k For A Show

February 16 Presidential Election: Buhari’s Former Ally Makes Another Shocking Revelation!!!(Video)

Veteran Yoruba actor Fadeyi Oloro is critically ill (video)

Biafra Agitation: Nigeria Cannot Afford Another Civil War – ACF

2019 SAFTA Award: See Full List Of Winners

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *