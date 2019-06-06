“Power is temporary and it’s Vanity” – Shehu Sanni

The member representing Kaduna west senatorial district in the National Assembly, Shehu Sanni, has waded in the ongoing drama between Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido and the governor of Kano, Umar Ganduje.

Shehu Sanni who reacted via his official Twitter handle today, June 6th, said power is temporary and vanity before going on to appeal to governor Ganduje to reconsider on his impending actions against Emir Sanusi Lamido.

In his words:

Power is temporary and it’s Vanity; I appeal to Kano Governor to reconsider and rescind the widely reported impending actions against Emir Sanusi Lamido.

