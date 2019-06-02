‘Praise People When They Are Down’ – Samklef Hails Anthony Joshua After Loss

Popular Nigerian singer and producer, Samklef, has reacted to Nigerians blasting Anthony Joshua after his defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr to lose three of his four titles.

The music producer pointed out that Nigerians need to change their mental state of mind because anybody can fall.

The Mexican, Andy Ruiz Jr. knocked out Anthony Joshua in the 7th round, to inflict his first defeat and win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Also Read: Singer, Simi Rocks Cleavage Displaying Outfit [Photos]

Samclef wrote:

All the Nigerian household need to change their mental state of mind… don’t only praise people when they are up. Nigerians will only claim u when u are winning they will never be with u in your down time… make I sip some tea . Fake love . Anthony Joshua, u still my champion.