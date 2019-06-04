President Buhari Approves Establishment Of A New State, LG Police

A recommendation for the establishment of State and local government police to confront the growing spate of insecurity in the country by the presidential panel on the reform of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has been made.

According to reports, the panel headed by the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu is of the opinion that the establishment would assist in addressing the security challenges in the country.

Ojukwu explained that;

“At the end of its public hearing and having listened to complaints as well as defendants and their counsel, the Panel recommended thirty-seven (37) Police ofﬁcers for dismissal from the force. Twenty four (24) were recommended for prosecution.

”The panel also directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of twenty two (22) ofﬁcers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent Citizens.

“The police was directed to pay compensation of various sums in forty—ﬁve (45) complaints and tender public apologies in ﬁve (5) complaints and directed to obey court orders in ﬁve (5) matters.

“The Police was directed to immediately arrest and prosecute two (2) retired senior Police ofﬁcers found to have violated the rights of citizens (one for extra-judicial killing and the other for illegal takeover of Property of a suspect). The Panel also recovered two vehicles illegally auctioned by SARS Ofﬁcers and returned them to their owners.”

“Some other key recommendations of the Panel include,” Signiﬁcant improvement in the funding, kitting and facilities of the Nigeria Police Force; Strengthening Information and Communication Technology of the Force; Establishment of State and local government Police.”