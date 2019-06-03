President Muhammadu Buhari’s Aide Speaks On Comparing Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta and Femi Adebayo

by Valerie Oke

Who Is Your Best Actor Between Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta And Odunlade Adekola - See Who Nigerians Pick

Tolu Ogunlesi, President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerians in comparing who they think is the best actor between Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta and Femi Adebayo.

According to Tolu who aired his view via his Twitter handle, he said Odunlade should not be compared with anybody.

He went further to act comically by saying An Executive Order has been issued to prevent people from Odunlande with anybody.

What he said:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

 
Tags from the story
Odunlad Adekola Ibrahim Chatta Femi Adebayo.

You may also like

Omoni Oboli, ‘Half Of A Yellow Sun’, ‘Last Flight to Abuja’, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Davido, Tiwa Savage Make NAFCA Nominations

Daddy Freeze loses his Instagram account again!

Reply son gets from dad after saying his mom is the only reason he is good looking

2015: Only Atiku Has The Political Stamina To Match PDP, Deliver Presidency To APC – Group

Igodye reveals why we might be seeing Faze Alone a lot from now

Tonto Dikeh Gushes About Bobrisky, Says His Beauty Reminds Her Of When She Was Pregnant

‘Your Hate Paved Way For Me’ – Bobrisky Slams Haters

DJ Khaled’s proposal to Nicki Minaj was a publicity stunt?!?

This Is The Person Khloe Is Sexually Attracted To In The 2018 BB Naija House

Senator Dino Melaye shares more pictures from his graduation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *