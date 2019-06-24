Presidential election tribunal denies Atiku, PDP access to inspect INEC server

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed an application filed by the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and it’s presidential candidate in the last election, Atiku Abubakar to inspect the alleged server of the alleged Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) server.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice Mohammed Garba held on Monday that granting such application at this interlocutory stage would preempt the substantive petition.

The application to view the server allegedly used to collate results for the 2019 presidential election by INEC was subsequently dismissed by the five-man panel unanimously.

 
