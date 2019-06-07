Prominent Nigerians React To Shut Down Of AIT By NBC

Following the closure of the African Independent Television(AIT) by the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission(NBC), prominent Nigerians such as Ben Murray Bruce, Charley Boy, and co have reacted.

The group of Nigerians has expressed fear while reacting with some saying the closure clearly shows dark days ahead for the country.

Reactions:

Closure of AIT signifies dark days ahead. Our right to free speech is next. Regulators now competing to consciously destroy businesses and jobs on flimsy grounds. — Atedo Peterside (@AtedoPeterside) June 6, 2019

I stand for #PressFreedom. If the press isn’t free, it means Government therefore possesses more power over her citizens than it needs to have. #AITUnderSiege — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) June 6, 2019

This is shocking. On what basis is NBC suspending DAAR Communications’ licence? — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 6, 2019

Breaking News: Happening Right now. There are Armed men all over the premises of DAAR Communications to take over. They have in their possession the letter from NBC to suspend Daar license and shut down the station.

😪😪😪

This is alarming!

Pls keep sharing. pic.twitter.com/OUbkADWFFm — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@Areafada1) June 6, 2019

