PSG Forward, Neymar Arrives at A Police Station In A Wheelchair for Alleged Rape Case

Brazilian forward, Neymar arrives at a police station on a wheelchair for the alleged rape case levelled against him.

The 27-year-old arrived at the station in a wheelchair having suffered an ankle injury while playing for Brazil against Qatar in a friendly match.

Neymar who arrived at the police station in Rio for questioning over an alleged rape case by a woman in a Paris hotel has denied raping the woman but said it was a consensual agreement between both parties.

The accuser Najila Trindade Mendes accused the PSG forward last month for raping her at a hotel in Paris, she said in a recent interview,

“He was aggressive, totally different than the boy I had conversations with over the phone” ‘Since I really wanted to be with him I said, OK, I’m going to try to handle this,’ she said. After some kissing and caressing ‘he started to hit me … then he began to hurt me a lot, and I asked him to stop because it hurt.’

Neymar apologized, but then continued hurting her while they had sex. According to reports.