Putting a ban on sniper is not the solution to ending suicide – Runtown

The federal government had announced on Thursday that it has put a ban on the sale of small bottle-packaged sniper.

According to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the ban became necessary because sniper has been used in recent times across the country to commit suicide.

However, Nigerian musician Runtown maintains that the ban isn’t the solution to ending suicide as it only tackles how people end their lives.

The musician government must first of all tackle the reasons, why people take their own lives before anything else.

Banning Sniper only tackles HOW people commit suicide not WHY people commit suicide.

It’s like going to dry up the Lagos Lagoon because people use it as a tool for committing suicide. To truly curb this epidemic, we must focus on the reason WHY people do it.