Putting a ban on sniper is not the solution to ending suicide – Runtown

by Valerie Oke

Putting a ban on sniper is not the solution to ending suicide - Runtown

The federal government had announced on Thursday that it has put a ban on the sale of small bottle-packaged sniper.

According to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the ban became necessary because sniper has been used in recent times across the country to commit suicide.

However, Nigerian musician Runtown maintains that the ban isn’t the solution to ending suicide as it only tackles how people end their lives.

The musician government must first of all tackle the reasons, why people take their own lives before anything else.

Banning Sniper only tackles HOW people commit suicide not WHY people commit suicide.

It’s like going to dry up the Lagos Lagoon because people use it as a tool for committing suicide. To truly curb this epidemic, we must focus on the reason WHY people do it.

You may also like

Senator Saraki Speaks Out In Support Of Girl Child •Denies Knowledge Of Bill Seeking To Legalize Child Marriage

Dapchigirls: Leah Sharibu, turns 15 in Boko Haram Captivity

Breaking: Gunmen kidnap House of Reps. member

Court rejects appeal to turn down Sule Lamido trial case

Former NNPC Boss Canvasses Southern Kaduna Peoples’ Support For Jonathan

I Am Better Than Cech- Aubameyang Says, As He Shows Exceptional Goalkeeping Skills In Training(Video)

AIT Ban: What Buhari used to coerce NBC boss to shut down AIT - Omokri

‘God Cannot Answer Your Prayers If You Don’t Honour Your Parents’ – Reno Omokri Warns

APC Will Fight Corruption, Take Nigeria To Greater Heights

Ondo 2016: Two APC Aspirants Deny Stepping Down

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *