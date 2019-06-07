Rape Allegations: Neymars Accuser Drops Video As Evidence

A video has surfaced on the internet as the lady who accused the football star Neymar of rape is seen attacking Neymar as he tries to defend himself.

The video was recorded by the accuser in their second meeting with Neymar at a hotel in Paris, Diario Donordeste reports.

In the short clip, she was seen hitting Neymar as he tried to defend himself. before this incident, they had climbed the bed together as lovers and a dialogue ensues. The model who slapped the player asked if he was going to hit her? and Neymar replies I like it.

As the aggression continued, the model shouts: “But I’m going to hit you, do you know why I’m going to hit you? Do you know why? Do you know why? Because you attacked me yesterday, you left me here alone … “.

watch the video below

So the woman who accused Neymar of rape set up a camera, invited him to her hotel, then attacked him in the hope that he will retaliate & then she'd have "evidence" of assault. Women like this deserve to go to jail!! For a long time!!! pic.twitter.com/Mj9iaifQA0 — The Male Arya Stark (@I_Am_Ilemona) June 6, 2019