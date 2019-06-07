Rape Allegations: Neymars Accuser Drops Video As Evidence

by Olabanji

A video has surfaced on the internet as the lady who accused the football star Neymar of rape is seen attacking Neymar as he tries to defend himself.

The video was recorded by the accuser in their second meeting with Neymar at a hotel in Paris, Diario Donordeste reports.

In the short clip, she was seen hitting Neymar as he tried to defend himself. before this incident, they had climbed the bed together as lovers and a dialogue ensues. The model who slapped the player asked if he was going to hit her? and Neymar replies I like it.

As the aggression continued, the model shouts: “But I’m going to hit you, do you know why I’m going to hit you? Do you know why? Do you know why? Because you attacked me yesterday, you left me here alone … “.

watch the video below

 
Tags from the story
Neymar, Rape Allegations

You may also like

Malabu Oil Scandal: CAC Official Brutally Murdered, Top Secret Files Stolen

Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos

President Buhari To Present 2017 Budget To National Assembly Today

Babachir’s EFCC Detention: ‘A Plot To Get Votes Or A Call In The Right Direction? – See What Nigerians Are Saying

Brave Woman Walks Into A Hospital Holding Snake That Bit Her (Photos)

LASG bans the sale of Ram on highways during Salah celebration

Enyimba to Play Smouha in Champions League 1st RND

Herdsmen kill Police officer in Benue State

London Olympics: The Show Of Mediocrity By Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *