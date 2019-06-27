Rape: She tempted while taking her for extra lessons’ – Suspect shares his side of the story

A 29-year old man identified as Henry Amaechi, who allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old SS1 student (name withheld) has shared his own side of the story.

According to Henry, the 16-year-old girl came to his house for extra lessons and tempted him during the lesson.

Henry stated that the said girl opened her legs wide enough for him to see her private part which caused him to have sex with her adding that the girl enjoyed it and even pleaded with him that they should get married, a promise he made.

Mr Amaechi teaches at a popular school in Igando but stays at Ejigbo, Lagos, where the victim reportedly went for extra lessons.

The victim reportedly missed her period after the sex romp causing her to inform her parents that she had slept with her teacher adding that the teacher had promised to marry her.

Her dad, however, reported the matter at the Igando Police Division and got Amaechi arrested and detained for about two weeks with no bail.

He was on Tuesday, brought to the Ejigbo Magistrates Court and arraigned for having sexual intercourse with the victim but he pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr L.K.J Layeni, remanded Amaechi in prison custody and the case was adjourned till 14th August 2019.