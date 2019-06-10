Rappers Hotyce, Illbliss, Ruggedman mourn veteran rapper B-Elect

News surfaced a few days ago that veteran rapper B-Elect of the now-defunct but ace Nigerian Hip-Hop supergroup, Da Thoroughbreds died in the early hours of Saturday, June 8, 2019.

B-Elect, who was born Andrew Bright Erighono, reportedly died from cardiac arrest.

Ace rappers in the industry to include Ruggedman, Illbliss, Hotyce, amongst others have since taken to social media to pay their tributes

See below…

Rest on my OG @belect 🙏 — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) June 8, 2019

Nigerian Hiphop lost a leader today… — HOTYCE (@iamhotyce) June 8, 2019

#BELECT may your soul rest in Peace bro.

May God give your family the strength to bear this loss. @ London, United Kingdom https://t.co/NGmE6Z9r8I — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) June 10, 2019

Rest in perfect peace B Elect!!! Your legacy will Never END! You were such an astute Leader filled with vision and passion. #RiPBelect pic.twitter.com/guz1eKPIhd — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) June 10, 2019