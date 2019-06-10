Rappers Hotyce, Illbliss, Ruggedman mourn veteran rapper B-Elect

by Temitope Alabi

News surfaced a few days ago that veteran rapper B-Elect of the now-defunct but ace Nigerian Hip-Hop supergroup, Da Thoroughbreds died in the early hours of Saturday, June 8, 2019.

B-Elect, who was born Andrew Bright Erighono, reportedly died from cardiac arrest.

Ace rappers in the industry to include Ruggedman, Illbliss, Hotyce, amongst others have since taken to social media to pay their tributes

See below…

Tags from the story
B Elect, Hotyce, IllBliss

You may also like

Nigeria’s 5 Worst Dressed Celebrities (Photos)

‘Hold your husband well well’ – Jaruma advise Regina Daniels

#BBNaija Housemate, Alex Flashes Her B00bs | Photos

The 40 Most Powerful Celebrities in Africa – Forbes

‘I need to start having Nigerians, Kenyans are Lazy’- Huddah Monroe declares in new rant

Loya Milk unveils Don Jazzy as Brand Ambassador

'Tonto Dikeh's son will not suffer in the future' - Daddy Freeze

‘Tonto Dikeh’s son will not suffer in the future’ – Daddy Freeze

Kemi Olunloyo disappointed after court postpones on defamation suit

VIDEO: Flavour Is Drunk In Love On “Someone Like You”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *