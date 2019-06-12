Read!!! Interesting conversation between Simi and Segalink on Education

More than a day ago, Nigerian singer, Simi had taken to Twitter to ask her fans to engage her with intelligent questions and she would oblige them her answers.

One of those to join the conversation is a popular Twitter user and #EndSars campaigner, @Segalink, real name Segun Awosanya.

He asked the singer she takes on shaming students who have failed examination as opposed to examinations being a competency test for teachers rather than students.

Segalink asked: In your country, the youth have been idiot-shamed simply because they were deemed to have failed certain examinations. Isn’t examination a test of the competence of the teacher than that of the student in sane climes? Especially in a country where failure is a culture.

Simi in her response said she believes the current education method in the country is in dire need an overhaul. She notes that there’s an inadequacy of the educational system to cater to the diversity of the human mind.

Simi: I feel like the current method of education is faulty. People have different strengths – but we were raised to believe only certain talents or career paths can bring you success. So we see a lot of potential and ideas dying because they were born to the right people in the wrong climate.

So the problem is not just the incompetence of the teachers – it’s sometimes the misplacement of priorities. The inadequacy of the educational system to cater to the diversity of the human mind.

And Segalink responded: Thanks, Distinguished for your erudite response contrary to the feverish doubts of nihilists and prejudiced escapists. In your own parlance (area of interest or gifting) how do you hope to mitigate this institutional gap? Do you think you also need to take responsibility?

And her response was: I’m not an educationist, nor am I one of the politicians who can make a direct difference in the system. I can only speak about it and hope people hear me. The parents who don’t encourage their children to be their best selves, and the system that doesn’t give them the chance.