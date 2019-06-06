Real reason Naira Marley is yet to be released revealed

Despite having been granted bail a few days ago, singer Naira Marley still remains in custody.

Unconfirmed reports have now revealed the real reason the Issagoal singer is yet to be released saying it is due to his inability to meet some of the bail requirement.

Recall the Nigerian singer was arrested by the #EFCC for alleged criminal offences, to include internet fraud, but was granted bail days ago is still in prison custody!

The singer is now yet to be released due to his inability to get a Lagos state Level 10 and above civil service officer with landed properties has agreed to stand as surety for him, due to his alleged criminal records.

Marley was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago and five others who have all been granted bail.