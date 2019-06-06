Real reason Naira Marley is yet to be released revealed

by Temitope Alabi

Despite having been granted bail a few days ago, singer Naira Marley still remains in custody.

Unconfirmed reports have now revealed the real reason the Issagoal singer is yet to be released saying it is due to his inability to meet some of the bail requirement.

Recall the Nigerian singer was arrested by the #EFCC for alleged criminal offences, to include internet fraud, but was granted bail days ago is still in prison custody!

The singer is now yet to be released due to his inability to get a Lagos state Level 10 and above civil service officer with landed properties has agreed to stand as surety for him, due to his alleged criminal records.
Marley was arrested alongside Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago and five others who have all been granted bail.
Tags from the story
Naira Marley

You may also like

Enugu Mystery River Dries Up

Actress Jailed For Stealing In Abuja

E-Money Pours Sweet Words on his Wife Juliet as they Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary

More Drama: Nkechi Blessing Takes Side With Tonto Dikeh, Shares That Funke Adesiyan Gets Beaten By Husband

MORE DRAMA: Nkechi Blessing Takes Side With Tonto Dikeh, Shares That Funke Adesiyan Gets Beaten By Husband

#ON2017: First photos and video from Oritsefemi and Nabila Fash’s wedding

Nicki Minaj leaves nothing to the imagination in this plunging festive attire!

Xclusive: D’Banj Has Been Signed To Asa Asika’s Management — Stargaze

Gbenro Ajibade And Osas Ighodaro Dazzle At Their Traditional Wedding | Photos

Alex Ekubor Gushes About Daniella Okeke In A Birthday Message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *