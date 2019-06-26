Reality Star, Cee-C Sends A Thank You Memo To Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin For Being There For Her

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Cee-C has taken to her Instagram page to appreciate, TripleMG boss, Ubi Franklin for his contribution in her life.

Cee-C pointed out that Ubi stood with her in troubling times and she knows he is going through a lot at the moment, so she just wants to celebrate him.

She wrote:

So today, I Just want to send some love my brother’s way, @ubifranklintriplemg thank you for being there from day 1, even when the tide wasn’t in my favour. You stuck your neck out for me even when you didn’t have to, and made many things happen for me. I know there is a lot out there right now but I choose to celebrate the good, the good you have shown to me and many others. Thank you, God bless you for me !!
#gratitudeisamust

Cee-C

