‘Reason I claimed Onye Eze’s house is mine’ – Blessing Okoro

Recall Blessing had been caught in a lie by the real owner of the house she claimed was hers.

Taking to IG to apologize to fans, Blessing wrote;

“Hey lovers.. I know it has been crazy lately and I am sincerely sorry.. I take responsibility for everything.. I hate that I had to put my friends and everyone else who looked up to me in this position.. Like everyone else I had goals set up for the year and one of them was to finish my house before my 30th birthday and it was a resolution I had layed out in public but because of certain reasons I couldn’t meet up the dead line and that put me under a mental pressure for success..I was impatient which led to beating myself too hard and I could have done better.

I AM REALLY SORRY I LET YOU ALL DOWN…I know better now.. I know not to go ahead of my victory and have small wins celebration.. Here’s to everyone under any sort of pressure.. I had to experience a major meltdown to learn that patience is virtue.. Its only going to take a little time but the lines will eventually fall in pleasant places.. And for the incessant calls and text messages from my loved ones that were terrified seeing me on cuffs I was never arrested or detained and no police officers was associated with the act .it was thier best form of proving a point.. But i am grateful to everyone who stood by me, I hope you still find a place in your heart to forgive ,love me and accept me as the crazy happy girl you have always loved .

Thanks for not giving up on me entirely… “

If you recall,on her 3oth birthday,she posted a photo in a completed mansion,revealing 7 years ago,her ex-husband threw her out of their one bedroom apartment and now she has built a mansion with the stones thrown at her .