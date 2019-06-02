‘Reason I claimed Onye Eze’s house is mine’ – Blessing Okoro

by Temitope Alabi

Relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro who was disgraced days ago after she lied about the ownership of a house has penned an apology to everyone.

Recall Blessing had been caught in a lie by the real owner of the house she claimed was hers.

Taking to IG to apologize to fans, Blessing wrote;

“Hey lovers.. I know it has been crazy lately and I am sincerely sorry.. I take responsibility for everything.. I hate that I had to put my friends and everyone else who looked up to me in this position.. Like everyone else I had goals set up for the year and one of them was to finish my house before my 30th birthday and it was a resolution I had layed out in public but because of certain reasons I couldn’t meet up the dead line and that put me under a mental pressure for success..I was impatient which led to beating myself too hard and I could have done better.

I AM REALLY SORRY I LET YOU ALL DOWN…I know better now.. I know not to go ahead of my victory and have small wins celebration.. Here’s to everyone under any sort of pressure.. I had to experience a major meltdown to learn that patience is virtue.. Its only going to take a little time but the lines will eventually fall in pleasant places.. And for the incessant calls and text messages from my loved ones that were terrified seeing me on cuffs I was never arrested or detained and no police officers was associated with the act .it was thier best form of proving a point.. But i am grateful to everyone who stood by me, I hope you still find a place in your heart to forgive ,love me and accept me as the crazy happy girl you have always loved .

Thanks for not giving up on me entirely… “

If you recall,on her 3oth birthday,she posted a photo in a completed mansion,revealing 7 years ago,her ex-husband threw her out of their one bedroom apartment and now she has built a mansion with the stones thrown at her .
Tags from the story
Blessing Okoro

You may also like

SHOCKING DETAILS REVEALED: Why Peter Okoye’s Family Members Do Not Like His New Wife PLUS You Won’t Believe What They Are Accusing Her Of

(Photo) Burna Boy Boasts Owning 6 Cars

Kensington Palace release a family Christmas photo of Prince William, wife Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Veteran James Bond Actor, Roger Moore is Dead

My Career Is Not Dead –Jazzman Olofin

After Multiple Miscarriages, Actress Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Finally Welcome Baby (Photos)

Check out Charly Boy’s Lists of Prophecies For 2018

Tiwa Sawage and T-Billz Spark Rumors Of Being Back Together

Davido debunks rumor of being slapped.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *