‘Reason Marriage Is Not Everything’- Daddy Freeze writes

by Temitope Alabi

Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze has taken to his IG page to share his thoughts on marriage.

According to the OAP, no one has to be married before he or she is blessed, or happy or successful in life.

In his words;

You don’t have to be married to be blessed, you don’t have to be married to be happy, you don’t have to be married to be rich or successful in business, you don’t even have to be married to make heaven.

I learnt all these when my first marriage failed and after the first 2 weeks of me being alone, I realized how much happier I truly was.

With @tastebudzng I find it so effortless, she immediately understood my purpose and set out to help me become the best me.

I could NEVER EVER have carried the #FreeNation mantle without her support and understanding in Every ramification.

The greatest lesson I learnt from my failed first marriage is; although as humans we make mistakes, we don’t have to be forced to live with all of them.

When you make the mistake of choosing the wrong partner, and find yourself in a bad marriage, leave! ~FRZ
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze

You may also like

Many Faces Of Iyabo Ojo…. How She Transformed From Black To White

Here’s Why Temi Otedola Is Not Having New Year Resolution In 2017

Nollywood stars steped out in white For Sotayo Sobola’s Classy Party

Photos: American Wrestler Of Nigerian Descent Makes His WWE Debut

“I don’t know what to do with a baby” -Pregnant Serena Williams strips for Vanity Fair

Big Boss: Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi Donates $100,000 To OJB

Late Nigerian Rapper, Da Grin’s 30th Posthumous Birthday Is Today

Kylie Jenner Ban Kardashians And Tyga From Her 18th Birthday Party

Watch the trailer for ‘Rule Number Two’ starring Ruth Kadiri and Williams Godwyn

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *