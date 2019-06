‘Reason most actresses are not married’ – Ruth Kadiri writes

The actress who herself just tied the knot wrote;

DEAR UPCOMING ACTRESSES WHILE YOU STRUGGLE TO BUILD YOUR CAREER, IF YOU’RE ONE OF THOSE WHO WILL EVENTUALLY WANT TO SETTLE DOWN. LEARN TO BUILD RELATIONSHIPS SIDE BY SIDE. IT’S HARD BUT TRY. DON’T WAIT TILL YOU’RE A STAR. FAME IS A MIRAGE YOU DO NOT KNOW WHEN IT WILL COME. WHEN IT EVENTUALLY DOES TIME MIGHT NOT BE YOUR FRIEND ANYMORE.

STORY OF MOST NOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES TODAY.