Recall when Jonathan renamed Unilag after MKO Abiola? Nigerians react to Buhari renaming National stadium

Former president Goodluck Jonathan had renamed the University of Lagos ( Unilag), Moshood Abiola University of Lagos(MAULAG) to immortalize the late MKO but the decision met a stiff protest.

Many Nigerians especially past and present students of the school blatantly kicked against the move to change the name of the institution.

There were protests everywhere and the decision was rescinded a few days after.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari in the course of the June 12, Democracy Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday declared that the National stadium in Abuja will henceforth be known as the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

See how some Nigerians have reacted below

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan proposed renaming the University of Lagos to Moshood Abiola University and everyone including the then opposition kicked against it and being a gentleman that he was, he hearkened to the voice of the people. — Olajide ikujenyo (@Jidekuje) June 12, 2019

How do I explain to my children that some clowns protested angrily when GEJ renamed a state of the art University of Lagos after MKO which forced him to reverse it & these clowns are celebrating PMB for renaming a dilapidated,abandoned and non functional Abuja stadium after MKO — Mr.Chris (@chrisrexcollins) June 12, 2019

When last did you hear of National stadium Abuja? It's an insult to MKO. Some Yoruba people are clapping for Buhari. They said University of Lagos belongs to the state while national stadium belongs to Nigeria. "#June12 is a national affair." 😂 😂 — Joeishmor (@joeishmor) June 12, 2019

Buhari renames Abuja Stadium after MKO Abiola. Who else remembers when GEJ wanted to rename University of Lagos to MKO uni, these same people kicked against it. They said MKO is not from Lagos. Is MKO from FCT? Hypocrisy will kill Nigeria las las — #History ™ (@iamhistory_) June 12, 2019

University of Lagos is a bigger and befitting honour than a poorly maintained national stadium. Just saying. — Olatunde Bakare (@Backarray) June 12, 2019

Why unilag outta all school?? they wouldn't have kicked against GeJ movements on changing university of Lagos to maulag, if he had choose to change the name of d stadium, Who gives a f about a stadium??? — MSTWNTD BROWNIE(gov. of ikorodu) (@iCraze6) June 12, 2019