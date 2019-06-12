Recall when Jonathan renamed Unilag after MKO Abiola? Nigerians react to Buhari renaming National stadium

by Verity

Recalll when Jonathan renamed Unilag after MKO Abiola? Nigerians react to Buhari renaming National stadium

Former president Goodluck Jonathan had renamed the University of Lagos ( Unilag), Moshood Abiola University of Lagos(MAULAG) to immortalize the late MKO but the decision met a stiff protest.

Many Nigerians especially past and present students of the school blatantly kicked against the move to change the name of the institution.

There were protests everywhere and the decision was rescinded a few days after.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari in the course of the June 12, Democracy Day celebration in Abuja on Wednesday declared that the National stadium in Abuja will henceforth be known as the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

See how some Nigerians have reacted below
Tags from the story
buhari, gej, jonathan, MKO Abiola, National Stadium Abuja, UNILAG

You may also like

Kogi Governorship Poll: Concerned Group Asks PDP To drop Wada To Avoid Defeat

PDP Lawmakers In Shouting, Boxing Match As Baraje, New PDP Govs Visit House

Buhari receives Nomination form from group that purchased it for him

APC Warns DSS Against Arresting Borno Party Chairman On Trumped-Up Charges

Today in Nigerian History: 28th July

Musician Changes Stage Name Because Of Donald Trump

6 Ideal Ways to Deal with Bullying

TAN N/East Rally: Adamawa Will Deliver Highest Vote For Jonathan In 2015 – Fintiri

Nigerian Coach, Salisu Yusuf Caught On Camera Taking Bribe (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *