Redeemed Church Pastor slapped by Judge in the middle of service

A pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Ijapo Estate, Akure, Ondo state was said to have been slapped by a serving judge at the Akure division of the court of appeal, Folayemi Omoleye.

It was alleged that the judge had barged into the church premises, which is said to be located beside her home, during a mid-week service.

She reportedly brought out her phone and started recording the service without the pastor’s permission. One pastor there queried the judge over her behaviour and this led to a heated argument.

Which eventually led to the pastor being slapped by the judge.

A witness said: “We were in a Divine Encounter service which normally holds between 10 am and 12 am on Wednesday. The woman (judge) entered into the church and started recording the church’s activities.”

“A pastor and some members advised her not to disrupt the church service and she slapped the pastor as they were discussing. She also assaulted a 68-year-old woman. When the woman fell down, the judge started beating her with her slippers. The woman got injured and was taken to the hospital. ”

Officers from nearby Ijapo police station according to the witness, brought the matter under control.

Speaking on the incident, Dele Oyesola, pastor-in-charge of the church, described the judge’s behaviour as dishonourable.

Also speaking, a regional pastor of RCCG, Idris Umar said the church had directed its lawyer to write a petition to the National Judicial Council on the “dishonourable action”.

The spokesperson of the Ondo police command, Femi Joseph said the allegation leveled against the judge is being investigated and that the suspect has been visited by officers of the command led by a divisional police officer (DPO) of Ijapo to question her about the incident.