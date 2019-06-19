Regina Daniels Alleged Ex-Boyfriend, Somadina Reveals He Is In A Relationship

Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinmah, who was rumored to Regina Daniel’s ex-boyfriend, revealed during a question and answer session on his Instastory that he is not single.

The young man has constantly been trolled by web users following the news that Regina Daniels got married to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko. However, he has revealed that he is also in a relationship.

He recently had a live Instagram question and answer and his followers took the opportunity to ask him a series of questions concerning his personal life. An inquisitive follower asked the actor if he was single, to which he replied with a blunt “No”.

Although, he did not say who the lucky girl is, reports claim the actor is romantically linked to an upcoming beauty queen identified as Muna. He has been spotted with the model on several occasions. A video has also surfaced online showing the actor and the lady having fun together as he relaxed on her laps.

See post and video below: