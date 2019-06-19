Regina Daniels Alleged Ex-Boyfriend, Somadina Reveals He Is In A Relationship

by Amaka

Nollywood actor, Somadina Adinmah, who was rumored to Regina Daniel’s ex-boyfriend, revealed during a question and answer session on his Instastory that he is not single.

The young man has constantly been trolled by web users following the news that Regina Daniels got married to billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko. However, he has revealed that he is also in a relationship.

ALSO READ: Nigerians Come For Actress Kemi Afolabi For Wearing A Swimsuit

He recently had a live Instagram question and answer and his followers took the opportunity to ask him a series of questions concerning his personal life. An inquisitive follower asked the actor if he was single, to which he replied with a blunt “No”.

Although, he did not say who the lucky girl is, reports claim the actor is romantically linked to an upcoming beauty queen identified as Muna. He has been spotted with the model on several occasions. A video has also surfaced online showing the actor and the lady having fun together as he relaxed on her laps.

See post and video below:
Tags from the story
Regina Daniels, somadina, Somadina Adinma

You may also like

Obasanjo Denies Receiving N40, 000 Yearly As NOUN Lecturer

Why It Is A Shame On Obasanjo That Buhari Honours Abiola – Fayose

Adeboye tasks world leaders on violence

BREAKING: Five Die In Another Lagos Accident

Truck driver kill two siblings in Ondo State

PDP govs not ganging up against Jonathan, says Akpabio

Lagos APC Primaries: Governor Akinwunmi Ambode accepts defeats, congratulates Sanwo-Olu

SERAP files suit over poverty figures

House of Representatives begin deliberation over 2018 proposed Budget

Boko Haram Threatens Attacks In Sokoto, Warns Sultan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *