Regina Daniels And Hubby, Ned Nwoko All Loved Up In New Video

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and hubby, Ned Nwoko looked so in love as they were spotted hugging last night, June 20, 2019 while she was on set of a new movie.
In the video posted to social media, the billionaire businessman stopped by to see his wife. As he was set to leave, he was spotted pulling her into a warm embrace as he pecked her on her forehead. They couldn’t help but smile when they saw the camera.
Watch video below: