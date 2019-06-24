‘Regina Daniels Be Careful Of The Oath You Took’ – Regina Daniels Stepson, Emzy Nwoko Warns

by Olayemi Oladotun

Moments after Regina Daniel shared a photo shot with Nollywood actor, Ken Erics, stepson of the actress, Emzy Ned Nwoko has warned Regina not to underrate the power of the oath she took.

The teenage actress shared pictures of herself on set with Nollywood colleague and her stepson, Emzy Ned Nwoko praised his Dad for making Regina take the oath.

The former lawmaker’s son also expressed that any girl he wants to marry will have to undergo the same process the actress went through.

See his post below:

Emzy Ned Nwoko

