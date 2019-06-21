Regina Daniels’ ex-boyfriend Somadina drags troll online

by Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actor and former boyfriend of actress Regina Daniels, Somadina will not be disrespected.

The young actor put a troll in his place today after the latter slammed him saying he needs to go make money before another man takes his woman. The troll was, of course, referring to Regina who is now married to billionaire Ned Nwoko.

The troll wrote;

My guy go and make money before another man takes your next girlfriend and turn you to side nigga, fine boy no pay again.

Wasting no time, the actor replied saying;

With all your money you no fit buy sense, big for nothing.

See the exchange below;
