Regina Daniels Flaunts Her Car And Customized Plate Number In New photos

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to show off her car and customized plate number dubbed “4 Eva 16”.

The wife of billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko shared a picture of herself posing in front of her Mercedez Benz. She donned a yellow t-shirt and a pair of crazy jeans.

She captioned the photos:

“My own bae 😍😍😍”

The Nollywood star was also on set with comic actor, Woli Arole. Apparently, Regina Daniels and her mum, Rita are currently making a new movie tagged “The Enemy I Know” in Abuja and Naira Marley will be starring in the motion picture. Similarly, they have enlisted the help of top Nollywood actors.

