Regina Daniels Takes Photos With Ned Nwoko’s Children

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels who is also the married to Senator Elect and an international lawyer of repute, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, treated her fans and followers to some photos she took with her step children.

This is not the first time she has been spotted with the kids. The actress was seen bonding with the children who are are said to be from Ned’s Moroccan wife at an event celebrating her husband’s latest achievement. He reportedly bagged an ‘Honorary Doctorate Award’ from the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun (FUPRE), Delta State, Nigeria.

The actress shared the photos on her Instagram page with the caption:

“If loving me is a problem, then save yourself the stress 🙏

I LOVE ME”

See photos below: