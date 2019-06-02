Regina Daniels: Uche Maduagwu drags Tonto Dikeh in new post

by Temitope Alabi

Regina Daniels: Uche Maduagwu drags Tonto Dikeh in new post

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has taken to his IG page to drag actress Tonto Dikeh following the latter’s explosive interview which saw her exposing her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill.

Using Regina Daniels as a case study, Uche shaded Tonto advising that she becomes a good wife like Regina Daniels so she can get herself a billionaire husband.

In his words;

A 3rd COSMETIC surgery will not make God give you a BILLIONAIRE husband, learn how to be a GOOD #wife material from @regina.daniels 💍💍She is YOUNG, but MATURE, at least, you can never see her going NUDE on social media. 🤣Omg some popular actresses are so funny, 😃madam radical for Jesus, you don’t need #cosmetic surgery for God to provide you with a billionaire husband 💎@regina.daniels is destined for greatness because she is a good wife material,👗learn from her. Wait, so after calling your Ex a “yahoo man”, “40 seconds man”, and rubishing his image on social media, how do you want God to give you a #billionaire husband in Naija?🤣 If you like, ask Jesus for a new BOOBS and butts together, if you don’t stop INSULTING your Ex and staying away from that She-Male pikin, who God already label his lifestyle an “abomination”, in Deuteronomy 22:5,✏️how can you get a billionaire husband as @regina.daniels allegedly did?🤣 #repost #marriage #husband#ReginaDaniels #beautiful#Nollywood #instapic #FollowMe

 
