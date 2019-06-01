Regina Daniels’ Uncle Shares Throwback Photo To Prove They Didn’t Abandon Them

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels have been embroiled in controversy since the teenage star’s marriage to lawmaker, Ned Nwoko.

A relative of the man claiming to be Regina Daniels’ father, Ojeogwu Tony Molanto, shared a throwback photo of his visit to the actress’ family.

The man and Rita Daniels had engaged in a heated exchange on Facebook before the man threw up a surprise to counter the claims of the actress and her mother.

Also Read: Toke Makinwa Shares Her Nude Picture With Fans

Ojeogwu Tony Molanto shared a throwback photo in which he alleged that they never abandoned Rita Daniels as claimed.

He wrote;

Regina Daniels
Tags from the story
ned nwoko, Regina Daniels, rita daniels

You may also like

Nollywood actress Nnaji survives ghastly car accident

Mr 2Kay Shows Off EggPlant In New Picture

Bisi Alimi writes open letter to Nigerian women, tells them to be ‘bold & assertive’

Suspected Motorcycle robbers arrested paraded in Katsina state

‘You misused funds I sent while married to another man’ -Hushpuppi replies his babymama with evidence

Donald Trump’s “Playboy playmate ex-mistress” apologizes to Melania for “affair”

Photos from Lilian Esoro’s birthday Party

‘No One Is Pregnant For Me’- Singer 9ice Addresses Allegation

Nollywood Actress, Kehinde Bankole, Shows Off Her Banging Body In New Pictures (Pictures)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *