‘Religion is a major factor of destruction, people need to move away from it’ – Majid Michael

by Temitope Alabi

Ghanaian actor turned evangelist, Michael Majid is of the opinion that religion is a major factor of destruction.

The Ghanaian actor via a video shared on his IG page stated that his eyes are now opened to the truth with the truth being that “the number one or two problems on earth, if not leadership, is caused by religion.”

Majid went on to say that he realized that every religion be it Christianity, Buddhism, Hindu and even Islam “has a history of violence and history of destroying humanity, hence can’t be tagged Godly.”

The talented actor concluded the video saying the world needs to move away from religion, and focus on spirituality.

