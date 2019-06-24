Rema Becomes The First Nigerian Artist To Debut 5 Songs On Apple Music

Mavin Record’s rising star, Divine Ikubor Rema, is on the come up as he is the first ever Nigerian artist to successfully launch five hit songs on Apple Music.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the young artiste has also set records on the TRAP charts with songs off his Extended Play (EP) tagged ‘Rema’.

The songs include ‘Boulevard’, ‘American Love’, ‘Spiderman’, ‘Trap out the Submarine’ and ‘Dumebi’.

Rema took to Instagram to share the exciting the news.

He wrote,

“I feel glad seeing ‘TRAP’ records up the Nigerian charts, the first of its kind and I’m proud to be part of it, It’s a new beginning and I’m ready to fight to the end to solidify this movement! Thank you for accepting my sound, God bless you all,”

See full post below: