“Reno Omokri Is Not Rogue” – FFK

In a tweet, Femi Fani-Kayode showed his support for Reno Omokri as regards Nigerians calling the former aide a rogue following his #FreeLeahSharibu movement.

Also Read: SHOCKING! Woman Stabs Husband, Leaves Him In A Critical Condition In Kano State

He wrote:

I don’t agree with @renoomokri on everything but one thing I assure you is that he is not a rogue.The allegation by some faceless and disgusting little creature from hell that he acted fraudulently in the free #LeahSharibu campaign is absurd. It is nothing but a vicious smear!