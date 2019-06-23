“Reno Omokri Is Not Rogue” – FFK

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to the defence of former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has been lambasted over his free Leah Sharibu campaign.

In a tweet, Femi Fani-Kayode showed his support for Reno Omokri as regards Nigerians calling the former aide a rogue following his #FreeLeahSharibu movement.

He wrote:

I don’t agree with @renoomokri on everything but one thing I assure you is that he is not a rogue.The allegation by some faceless and disgusting little creature from hell that he acted fraudulently in the free #LeahSharibu campaign is absurd. It is nothing but a vicious smear!

Femi Fani-Kayode
