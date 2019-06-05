Reno Omokri states the difference between Buhari and Arya Stark of Game Of Thrones

The former aide to president Goodluck stated that while Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) was all about killing her enemies due to the evil they did to her, Buhari, on the other hand, is out for his enemies because they decided to vote for another party.

He tweeted;

What is the difference between Buhari and Game of Thrones’s Arya Stark, who spent her days and nights memorising the names of her enemies she wanted to kill? At least Arya’s enemies did something EVIL to her. The only thing Buhari’s enemies did is to vote for PDP. Buhari spends his time thinking about enemies. We are world HQ for extreme poverty. Rather than think solutions, he fills his head with names of EVIL Nigerians, like a 10 year old prefect who writes only his enemies names in the noisemakers list. Buhari’s “EVIL” PDP voters comment is proof positive that the 97% versus 5% mindset that wrecked Nigeria’s economy in the last 4 years by promoting mediocre clan members of the 97% over qualified 5% citizens, isn’t dead. It‘s alive and kicking!