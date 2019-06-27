Rivers abolishes UTME fees both indigenes and non indigenes from 2020

The Governor of River state, Nyesom Wike has promised that the state will bear the financial burdens of all candidates that will be writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) from 2020.

The governor made this known in a statement on Thursday, adding that both indigenes and non indigenes in the state will benefit from this.

According to him, this was to ” ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME” and that student of less privileged parents doesn’t bear the burden.

He said: From 2020, UTME forms for Indigenes and non-indigenes will be paid for by the Rivers State Government. It is important for us to ensure that children of the less privileged don’t bear this burden.

This offer is to ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME. For some parents, the fee is nothing, but there are families that cannot afford the fees.