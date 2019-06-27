Rivers abolishes UTME fees both indigenes and non indigenes from 2020

by Verity

Rivers abolishes UTME fees both indigenes and non indigenes from 2020

The Governor of River state, Nyesom Wike has promised that the state will bear the financial burdens of all candidates  that will be writing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) from 2020.

The governor made this known in a statement on Thursday, adding that both indigenes and non indigenes in the state will benefit from this.

According to him, this was to ” ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME” and that student of less privileged parents doesn’t bear the burden.

He said: From 2020, UTME forms for Indigenes and non-indigenes will be paid for by the Rivers State Government. It is important for us to ensure that children of the less privileged don’t bear this burden.

This offer is to ensure that no qualified candidate is denied the opportunity to write the UTME. For some parents, the fee is nothing, but there are families that cannot afford the fees.

Tags from the story
Rivers, utme, Wike

You may also like

Husband stabs wife to death in Lagos

Again!!! Boko Haram kill two persons

President Buhari’s vacation letter causes confusion at National Assembly, find out why

‘Sooner or later, they will realise that my uterus is not their home’ – Adesua Fires

Kate Henshaw: Something needs to be done about people peeing in public

Court sentence Man to seven years imprisonment for a 12 year-old girl

Dino Melaye Urges Aregbesola To Pay Worker’s Salaries

Melaye defects to PDP?

My Hair has a spiritual significance!! If you Touch it, Whatever sickness you’re carrying dries up – Pastor Newman Emmanuel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *