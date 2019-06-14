Robbers Attack Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olulonyo In Her Home

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olulonyo has claimed that she was attacked by 5 armed robbers in her home around the hours of 1:45am today, June 14, 2019.

The traumatized journalist took to social media to cry out for help. According to her, the robbers broke the doors into the house with crowbars, tied them up at gunpoint as they were also armed with cutlass, crowbars. She claimed they took away all their electronics and beat them.

Kemi Olunloyo further buttressed her reason for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America because this could happen to anybody.

In her words,

“MY TRAUMA JUST HEIGHTENED!

5 armed robbers entered here at 1:45am 6/14/19. They smashed the doors into the house with crowbars, tied us up at gunpoint, cutlass, crowbars, cleared all electronics and beat us. My mom, sister’s house girl and everyone was begging for their lives. I was having a panic attack pleading the blood of Jesus while already dealing with #PTSD@richkjtmusic devices are gone. All his new music and phone gone as he records at night. He came out of his room cos he heard me screaming “Don’t kill me!” Help us. Devices can be replaced, not lives. Now 2:50am Ibadan now. I’m typing from an old 4G Android stored away not used anymore since 2014. I cannot even reach Governor @seyi_amakinde who lives behind us or police as WhatsApp is on my phone they took. This is security in Nigeria for you. This is why I asked for guns to be legalized in Nigeria like America. It could happen to anyone. Pls someone call any police you know. My police list is on my phone they took. I remain helpless

This area GRA Agodi has had a lot of robberies. “We want jewelry, devices and cash. I had 5k in the wallet, have them” They cleared the whole house then left saying “Shut up, we won’t kill you.”

See full post below;