Robbers storm journalist Kemi Olunloyo’s home

by Temitope Alabi

Nigerian media personality Kemi Olunloyo has taken to social media to reveal that she was robbed last night.

According to the controversial journalist,  she heard loud noises in her home at about 1:45am only to realize her and her family were been robbed by 4 armed robbers.

In her words;

