Rochas Okorocha Shares The 3 Things He Is In The Senate For

Rochas Okorocha, a former governor of Imo state has shared that he is in the Senate for just three reasons.

Okorocha who made his reasons known shortly after his swearing in by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said he is in the red chambers to do the things that are dear to his heart.

His words:

I am here to do things dear to my heart. One of them is: the bridge connecting the south-east to other ethnic groups seems to be very faulty, resulting from the politics we have played in the south-east. It will be my pleasure to reconnect this bridge so that the south-east people will move along at the same pace with other geopolitical zones.

“My second mission (at) the National Assembly is to see the possibility of making free education a reality so that the children of the poor can go to school. If I achieve these, I will be glad that I did, as a member of the Senate.

“The third one is, I am concerned about the killings and destruction of lives in the northern part of this country. Whatever we can do on the floor of the Senate, we will have the executive curb this insurgency. I will be here and happy to work with my colleagues.”