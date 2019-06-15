Ruggedman Receives Another Threat From A Marlian In South Africa

by Olayemi Oladotun

Veteran rapper, Ruggedman is in for a rough ride as he continues to receive death threat from alleged fans of the embattled rapper, Naira Marley.

The Veteran rapper was attacked by four men alleged to be Marlians in London a few hours after Naira Marley was released from EFCC’s custody.

The drama continues as Ruggedman has received another threat from a Marlian in South Africa barely 24 hours after the UK attack.

Also Read: Facebook User Narrates How Daughter Hooked Her Mother Up With Same Man She Dated

The fan warned that if Ruggedy baba enters South Africa, that will be the end of his life.

See the post below:

Ruggedman
Tags from the story
Naira Marley, ruggedman

You may also like

This must stop!!! You must do all you can to rescue Leah Sharibu – Saraki to Military

Queen Stunner Slams N500m Lawsuit On Linda Ikeji And Mercy Aigbe

Rapper Ice Prince finally admits he is now an upcoming act

Today’s Question: Is Arsene Wenger a legend???

Mikel Obi, His Wife And Children Serve Perfect ‘Family Goals’ In Lovely Photo

Aliko Dangote, Tony Elumelu Join Bill Clinton As He Celebrates 70th Birthday

“I Left My Irresponsible Husband When My Son Was 3 Months Old”- Actress Bimbo Akinsanya

I Love A Man And I Submit To Him Too – Tonto Dikeh

See married man who sets girlfriend on fire over infidelity (Disturbing photos, be warned!)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *