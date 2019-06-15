Ruggedman Receives Another Threat From A Marlian In South Africa

Veteran rapper, Ruggedman is in for a rough ride as he continues to receive death threat from alleged fans of the embattled rapper, Naira Marley.

The Veteran rapper was attacked by four men alleged to be Marlians in London a few hours after Naira Marley was released from EFCC’s custody.

The drama continues as Ruggedman has received another threat from a Marlian in South Africa barely 24 hours after the UK attack.

The fan warned that if Ruggedy baba enters South Africa, that will be the end of his life.

See the post below: