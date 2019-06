Gospel singer, Yinka Ayefele has debunked the rumours of his wife giving birth to triplets.

He charged the members of the public to disregard such reports because they are not true. He stated that the pictures going viral was taken 7 years ago at his younger brother’s naming ceremony at a musical house in Ibadan.

Earlier today, news circulated that Yinka Ayefele, 51 and his wife, Temitope welcomed a set of triplets in the United States of America. This was reportedly disclosed to newsmen by a source close to the singer. However, the gender of the babies were not disclosed.