Ruth Kadiri Advice Upcoming Actress On How To Achieve Peace Of Mind In Nollywood

by Olayemi Oladotun

Actress Ruth Kadiri has taken to her Instagram page to advice upcoming Nollywood actress on how to handle fame and build their relationship.

She tells them fame is a mirage and they should also develop relationship side by side with their career because time is not on their side.
Ruth Kadiri also pointed out that developing stars should not fight over a man, develop their self-worth and stay out of Nollywood merry go round circle.
The actress closed her advice session by revealing that knowing one’s worth comes with a lot of peace of mind.
See her post below:
Ruth Kadiri
Tags from the story
Ruth Kadiri

