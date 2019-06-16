Sandra Iheuwa Thanks MC Galaxy For Paying Ubi Franklin’s Debt

Sandra Iheuwa, Ubi Franklin’s 4th babymama has thanked MC Galaxy for paying what she was owed by the music executive.

Few days ago, Sandra confirmed that she has been paid the balance of N4m she was owed by Ubi Franklin.

Few hours later, a chat was leaked in which MC Galaxy was said to have been the one who stepped in with the payment.

Reacting to the news, Sandra Iheuwa stated that she has not received money in millions from any man except her dad. She wrote:

This is an appreciation post to @mcgalaxymcg thank you for stepping in and paying what was owed to me. To be honest I have never received money in millions from a man except my dad you happened to be the first. Also kinda nice we share the same birthday 😁 y’all help me thank Mcgalaxy na man you be o