Video: Saraki receives “wild” welcome as he steps into Kwara

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki received a warm welcome from the people of Kwara, when he visited the Emir of Ilorin.

Saraki and some of his colleagues had paid a condolence visit to the Emir, who lost his mother.

The immediate past senate president took to Twitter to thank everyone who came out to welcome himself and his colleagues.

I thank everyone who came out massively to receive my colleagues and me as we paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ilorin who lost his mother. I appreciate you all, he said.

See post

I thank everyone who came out massively to receive my colleagues and I as we paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ilorin who lost his mother. I appreciate you all. pic.twitter.com/awQUNSAhaX — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) June 8, 2019