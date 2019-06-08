Video: Saraki receives “wild” welcome as he steps into Kwara

by Valerie Oke

Saraki receives "wild" welcome as he steps into Kwara

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki received a warm welcome from the people of Kwara, when he visited the Emir of Ilorin.

Saraki and some of his colleagues had paid a condolence visit to the Emir, who lost his mother.

The immediate past senate president took to Twitter to thank everyone who came out to welcome himself and his colleagues.

I thank everyone who came out massively to receive my colleagues and me as we paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Ilorin who lost his mother. I appreciate you all, he said.

