Saraki’s former aide, Onemola steps down as Lawan’s new media aide

Olu Onemola a former aide of former Senate president, Bukola Saraki has stepped down from his position as special assistant to the new Senate president, Ahmed Lawan.

Since Onemola was appointed by Lawan on June 19, some members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress(APC) had criticised the appointment, vowing to do all in their power to ensure that the appointment doesn’t stand.

Onemola had held same position Saraki, in the 8th Senate.

In an internal memo to Lawan on Sunday, Onemola said he would love to step down “from taking up this national assignment” because of the enormous storm his appointment had stirred.

“As an individual who prides myself in always setting a high standard and significant precedents I feel honoured to have been asked to fill this vital role in the service of our great country,” he said.

“I thank you, sir, for the offer to continue on to serve and promote the work of the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic which I am sure is home out of your patriotic desire to serve the Nigerian people.

“However, at this time, given my personal antecedents, and the controversy that this has generated, I would respectfully like to be excused from taking up this national assignment.

“It is my hope that whoever does fill this role, builds upon what we have started in terms of opening up the activities of the Nigerian Senate to the public.

“I will be ready and available in whatever way to give my recommendations if and when requested as the new team begins its work.

“I have communicated my decision to the Chief of Staff, Babagana Muhammad Aji, and I wish the new team all the best as they work to meet the demands of the Nigerian people.”