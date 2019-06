Singer Paul Okoye has taken to social media to share screenshots of threatening messages he received from a Kenyan woman.

The lady who goes by the name Morah from Kenya, sent a DM to Paul via her ”mother’s Instagram account”, asking that he helps sponsor her education as well as travel to another country.

Paul decided against responding which further irked the young lady causing her to threaten to kill him.

See screenshots of the messages she sent below.