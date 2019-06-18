[SEE PHOTO]: American Rapper, Cardi B suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Outfit Tears On Stage

by Olabanji

Popular American Rapper, Cardi B suffers an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as her outfit split on stage showing part of her bum.

Cardi B

The American rapper was dancing and twerking but took it a little too far last weekend at Bonnaroo as her sparkly jumpsuit ripped in the middle of her performance.

After the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Cardi B left the stage and returned in a white bathrobe to continue her performance.

The mother of one recently released a track titled “press” which is currently doing well on the billboard top 100
Tags from the story
card b, wardrope malfunction

You may also like

Money Talks: Meet Davido And The Adeleke Family At Sharon Adeleke’s Traditional Wedding

Ronaldo, Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar Top UEFA Team Of The Year 40-man List

Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola set for wedding? Check out these Pre-wedding shoot

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Apostle Suleiman prophecy on certain “danger dates” surface online

I Had To Survive Without My Dad, We First Met When I Was 7 – Cynthia Morgan

Nigerians Fire Shots At Oge Okoye For Visiting South African Pastor

Photos: Mercy Aigbe On Set Of A New Movie Playing School Girl

I Set Out To Study Accountancy, But Graduated As An Engineer –Adetiba

PHOTOS: Actor, Emeka Ossai & Wife Dedicate Babies After Waiting For 5 Years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *