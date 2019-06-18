[SEE PHOTO]: American Rapper, Cardi B suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Outfit Tears On Stage

Popular American Rapper, Cardi B suffers an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction as her outfit split on stage showing part of her bum.

The American rapper was dancing and twerking but took it a little too far last weekend at Bonnaroo as her sparkly jumpsuit ripped in the middle of her performance.

After the embarrassing wardrobe malfunction, Cardi B left the stage and returned in a white bathrobe to continue her performance.

The mother of one recently released a track titled “press” which is currently doing well on the billboard top 100