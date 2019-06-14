See Photos From The Burial Of Popular Yoruba Actor, Fasasi Olabanke “Dagunro’’

by Amaka

Popular Yoruba actor, Fasasi Olabankewin, popularly known as Dagunro who is reportedly dead was laid to rest yesterday evening June 13, 2019 in his hometown in Osun state.

Fasasi-Olabanke

ALSO READ: Apostle Suleman Blasts Ladies Praying For Husband But Request For iPhone On Meeting A Man

Reports claim the veteran actor had been battling with an undisclosed illness for some few years now before he finally gave up the fight yesterday morning in Osogbo. He was buried not quite long after his death. He will be greatly missed especially for his traditional roles in several legendary Yoruba movies like Kakaki Leku (2008), Ikilo Agba(2008), and Inubibi (2007).

See photos below:

 
Tags from the story
Fasasi Olabankewin

You may also like

Nigerians Celebrate Supreme Court Judgement On Zamfara, Say At Least Yari Won’t Be Going To Senate

Is Tiwa Savage About To Dump The Mavins ?

Bobrisky takes his personal makeup artist on an all-expense paid trip abroad

Sho Lee: Sean Tizzle Goes On Shopping Spree Abroad

Chris Kelly of Kriss Kross Has Died

‘Is This Madness?  If You Don’t Reject This Evil, This Fellow Will Bring Your Government Into Disrepute’ – Ben Murray Bruce Says As He Urges Buhari To Repudiate El-Rufai

Jide Kosoko, Biola Adebayo & Top Nollywood Stars In Abeokuta For Investigation

Popular Lagos ‘Big Boy’, Hushpuppi Goes Missing On Instagram, After Promising To Help 100 People

Kenyan police rescue man from forced circumcision

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *