See What A Lady Got After She Ordered A Bag Rack From A Local Carpenter

by Amaka

A Nigerian lady identified as Lolu revealed that she asked a local carpenter to make a bag rack/holder for her but what she got was quite absurd.

Lolu's shoe rack

The twitter user shared the photo of the supposed bag rack and said she’s already having a headache as a result of it.

In her words;

“I asked for a bag rack/holder and this man brought this, am having Headache already,”

What do you guys think about it?

