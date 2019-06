The member representing Lagos central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Oluremi Tinubu, was yesterday inducted into the women hall of fame by the presidency.

She along 179 other Nigerian women were inducted into the prestigious category.

Remi, the wife of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), was inducted for being the first woman to serve in three (3) consecutive parliaments.