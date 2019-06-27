See why Peruzzi needs God’s telephone number

by Valerie Oke

Nigerian singer and DMW artist, Peruzzi has asked his followers on Twitter to give him God’s phone number, because he has some much airtime and has no idea what to do with it.

The singer had taken to the platform to reveal how he had mistakenly recharged N100,000 instead of N10,000 on his mobile phone.

The witty singer therefore asked his fans the phone number of God because according to him, he doesn’t know who to call anymore.

He tweeted: LMAO so I just mistakenly recharged 100k instead of 10k. Somebody better send me God’s Phone number cos I no know who I wan call again.

