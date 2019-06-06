Senate Presidency: 3 Reasons I Stepped Down – Danjuma Goje

by Valerie Oke

Senate Presidency: 3 Reasons I Stepped Down - Danjuma Goje

The member representing Gombe central in the upper chambers has stepped down from the race to become the next Senate President of the country.

According to Goje who spoke shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, he said he decided to step down because of his loyalty to me President and added that since the presidency favors Senator Lawan ahead of him then there is little or nothing he can do.

See below the other two reasons he gave.

* I also need to support the party’s position hence my reason for endorsing Senator Ahmed Lawan.

* Also he cited that he is supporting Lawan simply because his conscience told him to do so and he believes he is doing the right thing.

 
